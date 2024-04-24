Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Da-Costa Aboagye, has advocated for the inclusion of foreign nationals visiting Ghana in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

In an interview on Citi TV, Dr. Aboagye stressed the potential benefits for Ghana through the enrollment of foreign nationals in the Scheme.

“I think that in our Act, we have to cover non-Ghanaians, and as part of the universal health coverage. I think it’s important that non-Ghanaians or visitors visiting Ghana should also be insured and have national insurance. And this time round it should be mandatory health insurance for visitors.

“It’s good for them and us, when you are visiting, regardless of the time, you protect the citizens, and the citizens protect you as well, which is covered in the Public Health Act.

“I realised something during COVID-19, people coming to Ghana had no insurance. If they had insurance, the government wouldn’t have paid their medical bills initially for such people.

“I want to make sure that the NHIA takes it up and ensure that people visiting Ghana should have mandatory health insurance and we designate a facility to take care of them, it’s good for the country” he added.

