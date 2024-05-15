The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has taken a significant step towards alleviating the financial burden faced by end-stage kidney patients.

Following the increase in dialysis cost from GH¢380 to GH¢491, the Chief Executive Officer of the NHIA, Dr. Aboagye Dacosta announced the allocated two million Ghana cedis to assist needy kidney patients.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, the NHIA CEO said the initiative falls under the Authority’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)as it marks its 20th anniversary.

“We have recognized the need to support kidney patients. While we cannot commit to covering the full cost of dialysis without proper studies, we have allocated two million cedis to assist needy patients. A committee comprised of hospital CEOs and medical directors has been formed to determine how to distribute the funds,” he said.

Responding to the sustainability of the allocated funds, Dr. Dacosta stated that, NHIA’s immediate priority is to provide support in a manner that best benefits the patients in need.

He emphasized the importance of seeking expert advice to ensure the sustainability of this initiative.

“Our priority at the moment is to disburse the 2 million cedis in a way that effectively supports the patients. This initiative is part of our corporate social responsibility and our 20th Anniversary package. We will seek expert advice to ensure its sustainability. If necessary, we will engage with the government for further support. The allocated funds are specifically for those in need. We cannot guarantee full coverage of dialysis costs until we have consulted with experts, as it involves various complex factors,” he said.

Dr. Dacosta assured that the NHIA will focus on ensuring that the disbursement of the allocated funds is conducted efficiently and effectively.

