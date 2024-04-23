The National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, has said the upcoming by-election in the Ejisu Constituency, could be a mock exam for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In his view, the NDC’s decision not to partake in the Ejisu by-election scheduled for April 30 shows how weak their strategy is.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday, Nana B, as he is affectionately known, said the by-election is significant for them to showcase their candidate ahead of the December general election.

“The NDC should have taken this by election seriously because it could be a mock exam for them to showcase their candidate because I know they have a candidate. Their strategy is just poor and weak” he said.

Nana B also alleged that, the NDC had encouraged their supporters to back an independent candidate, indicating an admission of their inability to compete effectively.

In his assessment, Nana Boakye confidently stated that “Ejisu is NPP, and NPP is Ejisu,” asserting the party’s dominance in the constituency.

He said the independent candidate, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, poses no threat to the NPP’s victory.

Meanwhile, the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Mustapha Gbande, disagrees.

He said the NDC do not fear the NPP adding that, if they had contested the by-election, voters would reject the ruling party.

