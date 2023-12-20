A former active youth activist of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Northern Region, Alhaji Mohammed Abdul Latif alias AMBA, has declared his intention to contest the Gusheigu constituency Parliamentary seat on the ticket of the Movement for Change, led by former Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.

The political strategist, contractor and businessman, whose poster has gone viral on social media said he is determined to oust the incumbent Member of Parliament for Gusheigu, Alhassan Tampuli, at the 2024 polls.

Alhaji Latif in an interview clarified that, he believed in the Movement for Change political agenda and is convinced that the electorate in Gusheigu constituency will vote for him and Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.

He served notice he would battle anybody or group of individuals who might attempt to prevent him from advancing his parliamentary ambition.

He called on all disillusioned supporters of the NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and floating voters in the Gusheigu constituency to rally behind him.

Movement for Change formation

In September 2023, former Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen announced the launch of the new political movement to contest the 2024 Presidential election as an independent presidential candidate.

The former NPP Presidential hopeful believes the Movement for Change is a viable alternative to the NPP and NDC duopoly in Ghana’s political space.

As an independent political group, it is not clear if the leadership will field parliamentary candidates in all 275 constituencies, but some individuals have already shown interest in the parliamentary race on the ticket of the Movement for Change.

