Independent presidential aspirant and founder of the Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has promised to make Central Region, the new international financial services center across West Africa if elected President.

The move, he stated will position the region to be at par with Greater Accra and Eastern regions.

Alan Kyerematen made this commitment during his visit to Kasoa New Market on March 1, 2024.

He urged the people to for the first time ignore both the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and vote massively for his movement to win power.

“Central Region has voted for the NPP and NDC for almost 32 years yet there is not enough development in the region. If I am voted into power, the Central region will become the new financial services center not only for Ghana but for the whole of West Africa. We have to get something that will also make the Central region rise among regions such as the Greater Accra and Eastern,” he said.

Watch video below:

