Presidential hopeful, Alan Kyerematen representing the Movement for Change, has strongly asserted Ghana’s ability to win the FIFA World Cup.

However, he underscored the need for a thorough revamp of the country’s sports framework to translate this vision into reality.

Speaking to Akoma FM, Mr Kyerematen underscored the crucial necessity of substantial governance reforms, particularly within the sports domain.

“I’ve consistently emphasized the need for a significant overhaul in our governance, including sports. When we initiate this transformative process in sports, Ghana is capable of winning the World Cup,” the former Trade Minister asserted.

This statement follows the disappointment of the Black Stars recent performances in international tournaments, notably their lacklustre showing in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Failing to secure a single victory, they were ousted in the group stage for the second consecutive tournament.

Moreover, the team’s failure to progress beyond the group stage in the 2022 World Cup has reignited demands for reforms within the sports sector.

