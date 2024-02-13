The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George has called for the disbandment of the senior national team, the Black Stars.

This decision comes in the wake of the disappointing performance of the team during the recently concluded 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament held in Ivory Coast.

Speaking on ‘Ekosii Sen’ on Asempa FM on Monday, February 12, Sam George, who is a member of the Public Accounts Committee, voiced his stance, asserting the necessity of disbanding the team even if it results in a FIFA ban.

Emphasizing the importance of integrating players into the team effectively, the lawmaker stressed the significance of understanding the national team’s culture and commitment.

Ghana’s performance at the 34th edition of the AFCON ended in a defeat against Cape Verde, along with two draws against Egypt and Mozambique.

With only two points garnered, the Black Stars exited the tournament at the group stage, marking the team’s second consecutive elimination at this phase of the AFCON.

