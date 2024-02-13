One person has been pronounced dead and eight people, including a five year old child, are battling for their lives at the Tamale Teaching Hospital following a robbery attack last night in Walewale in the North East Region.

The attack was said to have been carried out by three armed men who arrived on motorbikes and opened fire at a busy bus station near the Nalerigu junction before targeting a mobile money vendor.

The vendor was shot as he attempted to flee while eight other people at the bus station were wounded by stray bullets.

All the victims were rushed to the Walewale Government hospital but were transferred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

However, the mobile money operator identified as Rabiu has been pronounced dead at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

The incident comes on the back of increasing reports of robberies across the municipality.

According to police sources, the municipality has recorded close to 30 robbery attacks since 2021.

The police say they do not have enough men and logistics to fight the robbers.

