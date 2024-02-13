A mobile money (MoMo) operator was shot Monday evening at Walewale in the North East Region.

The victim, identified as Rabiu, has since been rushed to the Walewale Government hospital.

Eyewitnesses say the attack occurred at a busy bus station near the Nalerigu junction along the Tamale Bolga Road in the centre of the Walewale township.

The eyewitnesses further confirmed the gunmen numbered about three arrived on motorbikes and fire sporadic warning shots before targeting the young operator with gunshots.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Aremeyaw Somo Lucky, confirmed the attack whilst adding the police had launched a manhunt for the perpetrators.

“I have just been informed about 5 minutes ago,” the MCE told JoyNews’ Regional Correspondent.

ALSO READ: