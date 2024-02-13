Teacher unions in the country are set to release a comprehensive policy document, addressing ways to enhance the conditions of service for teachers and improve education as a whole.

President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Angel Carbonu who announced this said the document has been thoroughly researched and if followed, concerns and challenges in the educational system would be effectively addressed.

Speaking on JoyFM’s TopStory on February 12, he said “Leadership of the unions have prepared a document that we are going to share with the political parties and we will be engaging the political parties on the document that we have prepared.”

Although Mr Carbonu did not explicitly state the day the document will be ready, he mentioned that once everything is complete, copies will be sent to relevant stakeholders.

“The document will be ready by next week. I will send you a copy so that we will see which political party will be opened to incorporate it into its manifesto, some of the suggestions that we have made.

“Let us now have a more intellectual discussion or discourse on what a politician can do and what the people expect,” he added.

Responding to questions on whether the country’s budget can meet their demands, the NAGRAT president said “We will suggest to the political parties, how to be able to save money and protect the revenue of the state to provide for our needs and wants.”

ALSO READ: