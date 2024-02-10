Independent Presidential aspirant and founder of the Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, says even though he is very outspoken, he does not talk byheart.

The former Trades Minister, who was speaking on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM on Saturday morning, February 10, 2024, said he is a principled person and speaks his mind on issues he is convinced about.

He explained that, all those who have had close contact with him will attest to his outspoken nature, pointing out that because he does not speak byheart, some people think that he does not know how to talk.

He said in both the Kufour and Akufo-Addo’s governments, he was one of the outspoken persons.

“I pick my fights. I’m a fighter more than anybody else,” Mr Kyerematen said, adding that he is one of the courageous persons in Ghanaian politics and that he picks his fights wisely.

He criticised the two dominant political parties, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), of having failed the Ghanaian people, urging Ghanaians to vote for him in the 2024 general elections in December.

Courts votes

For him, both the NDC and NPP lack substantive solutions to address the economic challenges confronting Ghanaians, explaining that the two parties have all resorted to International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailouts during their respective administrations.

He said he is ready to lead Ghana and that his Movement for Change can be trusted to spearhead the desired transformation sought by Ghanaians.

Mr Kyerematen has, therefore, implored voters to consider him as their preferred choice in the upcoming 2024 elections.

