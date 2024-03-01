The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of defunct UT Bank and UT Holdings, Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng (rtd) has thrown his weight behind former President John Dramani Mahama ahead of the 2024 general elections.

According to Mr. Amoabeng, although he has always supported the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the past, it is time for him to give the former President a chance to lead the country again.

Speaking in an interview on Kofi TV, the business mogul said his decision is based on his 7-year experience since the NPP took office in 2016.

“I wasn’t NDC as such. In fact, my sister was the MP for our area and she was Deputy Minister for Education until the recent reshuffle and of course I have to support my sister. So people in the NDC think I am NPP but the thing about this is that my genuine friends are in the NDC even though I didn’t support them in the past

“I think we made a wrong experiment and next time I have to make the right choice. So now knowing Mahama and knowing what the NPP has done, I think I have to go fully behind NDC and Mahama to see what he can do for us in his second coming.”

The assertion by Mr. Amoabeng affirms earlier comments he has made regarding his disappointment in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

While speaking in an interview on Starr FM, the businessman stressed that the NPP has demonstrated that they are not better when it comes to the governance of the nation.

The retired Captain explained that Ghanaians had high hopes in the NPP but they have disappointed the nation.

“I think one thing most Ghanaians say and I agree with them is that we had high hopes for the NPP. Because we thought at the time that the NDC had disappointed us and of course it is easy to narrate all the problems that we were going through at the time.

“But certainly, the NPP has shown that they are not a better alternative and it is even worse. They will say it is because they took my bank, but forget it,” Mr. Amoateng stated.

Meanwhile, Mr. Amoabeng joins the tall list of chiefs, celebrities and personalities who have endorsed the candidature of former President John Mahama since he announced his decision to contest the 2024 general elections.

READ ALSO:

You have nothing to offer – Dan Botwe tells Mahama