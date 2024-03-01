The General Manager of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), William Boateng has said Ghanaians don’t need a schedule for the ongoing power outages.

He explained that, there are working around the clock for a stable power supply soon.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem on Friday, Mr. Boateng said the current power outages is due to some technical issues with the generation company.

“We are having discussions and we don’t need a timetable. There are technical issues with the generation company so it is not permanent. We are expecting that the power will be stable as we go forward so a timetable isn’t needed,” he assured.

The ECG General Manager also explained that, a timetable is only required when ECG has been given an agreed quantum to shed.

He urged Ghanaians of ECG’s commitment to finding a permanent solution to the challenges.

“The timetable is only needed when the ECG has been given an agreed quantum to shed. We are pleading with Ghanaians that we are still working to resolve the issues and will inform the public in due course” Mr. Boateng added.

ALSO READ: