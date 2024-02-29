The Minority in Parliament has urged the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to promptly release a schedule for the ongoing power outages commonly referred to as ‘dumsor’, to allow citizens better organize their daily activities.

Speaking to journalists in Parliament, the Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu, John Jinapor, said the persistent denial by government officials regarding the existence of load shedding could no longer suffice.

“We are reliably informed that dumsor will continue today at 12:00 and it’s only fair that Ghanaians are made aware,” he fumed.

Mr. Jinapor who is also the Minority spokesperson on Energy stated that, government is facing financial challenges which has hindered its ability to procure sufficient fuel to power certain thermal plants.

This, in turn, he added has resulted in challenges with electricity generation.

“The best this government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his vice Dr Mahamudu Bawumia can do is to publish the schedule of the ongoing dumsor so people can plan their lives,” he said.

