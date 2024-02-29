Electricity supply to the Parliament House and Job 600, the office complex for Members of Parliament, has been disconnected due to a GH¢23 million debt.

The disconnection was carried out by the National Taskforce on Thursday, February 29, as part of the “Operation Zero Balance” initiative by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) task force, aimed at recovering overdue debts from various customers.

But efforts to get full payment provided futile leading to the disconnection.

Joy News’ Kwaku Asante, reported a brief power outage lasting close to three minutes before the standby generator was switched on.

Watch video below:

While debate on SONA was ongoing, just after Abena Osei Asare had debated that the lights had been kept on, the lights went off in the chamber. #JoyNews pic.twitter.com/h89ahZLQdu — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) February 29, 2024

