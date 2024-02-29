Prof. Emeritus Stephen Adei, an economist, administrator, and writer who previously served as Director General and Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, has cautioned against selecting Chief of Staff Frema Osei Opare as the running mate to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Despite acknowledging Madam Osei Opare’s leadership qualities, Prof. Adei expressed concerns that her inclusion on Bawumia’s ticket could pose challenges.

He argued that a Bawumia-Osei Opare ticket might be perceived as a continuation of President Akufo-Addo’s administration.

In an interview with JoyNews’ AM Show, the esteemed professor stated that he would not advise Dr. Bawumia to choose Osei Opare as his running mate.

“I think that Dr Bawumia will not go for the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare because he will be undone because it will be too much considered as Akufo-Addo’s continuation. So I will not advise him to go for Frema Osei Opare. She is intelligent and capable, but he will go with a big liability if he does,” he said.

On Saturday, November 4, 2023, Vice President Dr. Bawumia was elected as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party.

Although Dr. Bawumia has not officially announced his running mate for the December polls, analysts have speculated on potential choices.

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Dr. John Kumah, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Joseph Osei Owusu, and clergyman and former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Prof. Opoku Onyinah are among those frequently mentioned by analysts as likely options.

Also, Chief of Staff Frema Osei Opare and Communications Minister Ursula Owusu Ekulful have also been speculated as potential running mates to Dr. Bawumia.

