The Deputy Minister-designate for the Energy Ministry, Collins Adomako-Mensah, has announced that the government is taking proactive measures to resolve the recent power disruptions experienced across the country within the next two weeks.

Former Power Minister Dr. Kwabena Donkor has expressed apprehension regarding Ghana’s electricity generation capacity, challenging President Akufo-Addo’s assertion in Parliament of uninterrupted power supply over the past seven years.

The Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PURC) has attributed the recent intermittent power outages to insufficient fuel supply and plans to collaborate with Independent Power Producers to identify solutions.

However, in an interview with the Parliamentary press corps on Wednesday, February 28, Mr. Adomako-Mensah assured the public of the government’s unwavering commitment to addressing the issue promptly.

He acknowledged the recent power outages and emphasised that efforts are underway to rectify the situation within the next two weeks.

“I admit that for the past two or three weeks, there have been some power outages, but it is interesting that the two-week power outages are causing the Minority to have a press conference. I am yet to fully settle into the [Energy] Ministry, but the little interaction that I have had with the officers in the Ministry before my vetting is that this should be taken care of in the next two weeks,” he said.