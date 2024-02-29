A lead sponsor of the anti-LGBTQI+ Bill, Samuel George claims the Coalition of 18 Civil Society Groups against the Bill are being funded by organizations supporting LGBTQ+ community.

According to him, these individuals led by the Board Chairperson of the Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Professor Audrey Gadzekpo have been influenced with money.

“God is exposing you all. All these people are being funded by LGBTQ organizations. They are collecting money for the advocacy they are doing now. They are being influenced by money, nothing more and nothing less” Mr. George alleged.



He made these accusations in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Thursday following the passage of the controversial Bill, which prohibits LGBTQI+ activities and criminalizes their promotion, advocacy, and funding.

However, Professor Gadzekpo has said that the anti-Gay Bill was passed for political reasons.

In October 2021, Professor Gadzekpo, with 14 professionals from various fields, including law and academia, submitted a memo to Parliament opposing the anti-LGBTQI+ Bill.

In response, Mr. George said their arguments lacked common sense noting that, their opposition is financially motivated.

The Ningo-Prampram MP questioned why they hadn’t taken their grievances to court if they think Parliament has erred.

Sam George said if it were about money, he himself would have been rich by now.

