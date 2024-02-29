In a significant move to protect wildlife and reserves of Gonjaland in the Savannah Region, the youth have resolved to prevent hunting activities in the area.

For years, group hunting by Dagombas has been a common practice. However, recent developments have sparked concern among Gonja residents, leading to decisive action.

The youth, representing communities across the seven districts of the Savannah Region, intercepted a cargo vehicle carrying over 50 hunters and their dogs at Buipe in the Central Gonja district.

With determination, they prevented the hunters from entering Gonja forest reserve to hunt.

Their stance is rooted in a commitment to preserve and protect the animals inhabiting the reserve areas of Gonjaland.

The youth argue that, outsiders have no right to exploit these resources for their gain, considering the environmental impact and potential depletion of wildlife.

As the debate over hunting practices continues, the action of residents in Gonja underscores the importance of community-driven conservation efforts in preserving biodiversity and ecological balance.