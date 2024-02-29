The Central Regional Security Council has stormed Gomoa Buduburam, to intervene in the ongoing demolition exercise that had caused distress and unrest in the community.

The Regional Security Council according to Adom News’ Kofi Adjei is touring the camp in order to develop a demolition plan.

The Council, led by Regional Coordinating Director, Michael Owusu Amoako, along with Central Regional Police Commander DCOP Charles Kofi Addo and DCOP Owusu Bempah, as well as the DCE for Gomoa East, have halted the ongoing demolition exercise until further notice.

In an interview with Adom News, Omankrado of Gomoa Fetteh Nana Kwesi Quansah said that the entire landscape spans over 570 acres of land, but they are currently demolishing 100 acres.

The Central Regional Security Council stressed its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring the safety and security of all residents in the Central Region.

-ALSO READ:

Gomoa Buduburam demolition renders hundreds homeless

Clampdown on crime: Buduburam ghettos, Liberia camp demolished