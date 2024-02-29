A revered religious leader popularly referred to as, the Healer, from Burkina Faso, Prophetess Amsetou Nikiéma arrived in Ghana on Wednesday, as part of her mission to foster interfaith connections and offer counseling to the public in anticipation of an upcoming religious event.

Celebrated for her healing abilities, she is expected to conduct enlightening sessions with some Ghanaian religious leaders and the public during her five day visit to the country.

In an interview with journalists in Accra, Prophetess Amsetou underscored the collective responsibility of religious leaders in promoting human development and advocated for their unwavering support for vulnerable individuals.

Addressing the pressing issue of diseases burdening communities around the world, she called for a united front among religious leaders and governments to address health challenges.

She also urged them to extend support to the well-being of their followers, whether rich or poor.

Prophetess Amsetou, popularly known as Adja also mentioned the significance of Africans cooperating with each other in all endeavours to promote peaceful co-existence.

She stated that, as Ghana prepares for the general elections, it behooves on everyone to play their part in ensuring a successful process because “disturbances can cause a country much harm than anyone can ever imagine so I want to use this opportunity to commend Ghanaians for their peaceful nature and encourage them to keep it up.”

Prophetess Amsetou underscored the collective responsibility of religious leaders in promoting human development and advocated for their unwavering support for vulnerable individuals.