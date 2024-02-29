In a devastating incident that unfolded in Karoi, three men died when a room where they had illegally stored fuel exploded and engulfed in flames.

The incident, which occurred on the 24th of February 2024, has left the community in shock and prompted a warning from the police regarding the dangers of such practices.

Confirming the tragic event, National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi shared details of the incident in a statement.

According to the police report, the fire erupted after a room located in the Chikangwe high-density suburb, where the victims had stored fuel for illegal resale exploded. The intense flames quickly engulfed the house, leading to the tragic loss of lives.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the death of three people in a fire incident which occurred at a house in Chikangwe, Karoi on 24th February 2024 after the room in which the victims used to stock fuel for illegal resale exploded,” stated Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

The police have since identified and revealed the names of the 3 victims who died in the fire incident.

The police have urged the public to refrain from storing fuel in their homes or public spaces, emphasizing that these actions are not only in violation of public safety regulations but also pose significant environmental risks.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns the public, motorists, and illegal fuel dealers against storing fuel in their homes or public places as this is in breach of the country’s laws on public safety and environmental regulations,” Assistant Commissioner Nyathi warned.