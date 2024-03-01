Athletic Bilbao triumphed over Atletico Madrid to reach the final of the 2023/24 Copa del Rey on Thursday night, thanks to the stellar performances of Inaki Williams and his brother Nico Williams.

The duo orchestrated Bilbao’s 3-0 victory at San Mames, securing their team’s spot in the final under the guidance of coach Ernesto Valverde.

Entering the second leg with a 1-0 advantage from the previous encounter at Wanda Politano, Athletic Club displayed dominance from the outset.

Inaki Williams, who featured at the recently concluded 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with the Black Stars broke the deadlock in the 13th minute with a sublime volley, capitalizing on a superb run by his younger brother Nico, who provided an exquisite cross from the left wing.

The Ghanaian international then turned creator, setting up Nico to extend Bilbao’s lead, firmly placing them in control of the tie.

After halftime, Gorka Guruzeta sealed the deal with a third goal, leaving Atletico Madrid with no chance of a comeback.

Bilbao now looks forward to facing Mallorca in the final, with the date of the showdown yet to be determined.