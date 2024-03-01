The Executive Director of the Africa Center for Energy Policy (ACEP), Benjamin Boakye, has expressed concerns about the politicisation of Ghana’s power sector.

He said the government should be transparent and come clean about the ongoing power challenges.

“They are not being truthful to us. We are facing challenges because of the politics our leaders are playing in the power sector. When it comes to procurement and everything, our politicians are at the helm of affairs, and that is why we are struggling now. If we don’t give it to private entities to manage, this problem won’t cease,” he said.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Friday, Mr. Boakye pointed out a management crisis within the sector, indicating that the shortage of power generation is not just due to technical inadequacies but rather political interference.

He attributed the recent power disruptions to a combination of factors, including the shutdown of certain power plants and insufficient fuel.

Mr. Boakye urged government to announce scheduled load shedding to help citizens adjust their activities accordingly.

