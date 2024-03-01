Two brothers clashed on the floor of Parliament over erratic power supply known in local parlance as ‘dumsor’ while debating President Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address.

John Abdulai Jinapor, the Ranking Member for the Committee on Mines and Energy, criticised government for failing to provide funds to purchase fuel to power the Thermal Plants.

This, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP claimed is to blame for the unstable power across the country.

But his younger brother, Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources pooh poohed his claim.

He said government is working around the clock to ensure a stable power supply.

Mr. Jinapor also MP for Damongo maintained that, the current power situation is better than what was experienced under the erstwhile Mahama administration.

Watch full video below:

So we experienced dumsor for 4yrs so we should take this as normal abi?

Nna our politicians yi ebi adwen dey low paaaa oooo https://t.co/pzQBjxjFky — Sebago (@tiago_sebago) February 29, 2024

