The Minority in Parliament has taken on the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for disconnecting the legislative arm of government from the national grid.

The Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Governs Kwame Agbodza was not enthused about comments by ECG boss, Samuel Dubik Mahama.

He indicated that, Parliament has not been able to pay electricity bills because the government has not released money to Parliament.

“The ECG boss was on TV yesterday boasting that they were doing their job by putting off people’s lights and Mr. Speaker I don’t think that is right. Parliament does not generate IGF, so we don’t have any extra money to pay ECG. If Parliament has not paid ECG, it’s simply because government have not released money to us,” he said.

Mr. Agbodza who is also the Minority Chief Whip urged the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin to asked the ECG boss to apologise.

But Majority Leader and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin said the ECG boss told him the disconnection was not deliberate.

Going forward, he said leadership would engage ECG management on the matter to prevent a recur.

“I think that leadership would have to engage the management of ECG on this matter. I also followed up on the interview but he refused all allegations. The House should be assured that we will follow up on this matter,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Minority also called for a briefing by the Minister for Energy, Mathew Opoku Prempeh on the recent electricity crisis.

