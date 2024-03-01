Parliament has been reconnected to the national grid after the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) task force disconnected the Legislature.

The development was over the House’s GH₵23 million debt owed the distribution company.

The chamber of Parliament was plunged into darkness, as well as the MPs’ offices, resulting in staff and members being stuck in elevators.

Prompt intervention by fire service officers was required to rescue those trapped in the elevators.

But Parliament has since settled more than GH₵10 million of the debt and has been reconnected.

Thursday’s power outage took place while the legislators were debating President Akufo-Addo’s recent State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Outgoing Deputy Minister for Finance, Abena Osei-Asare was on the floor defending the President’s address when power went off.

It triggered chants of “Dumsor, dumsor!” from the Minority side of the house.

This development comes as many Ghanaians are already complaining of erratic power supply.