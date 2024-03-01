Tension is brewing at Bibiani, located in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai municipality of the Western North Region, over remarks made by Nana Ngoah Anyimah Kodom II regarding Independence Day celebration in the town.

Traditional rulers, alongside chiefs, queen-mothers, youths, and opinion leaders from the Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area, expressed their discontent with Nana Kodom’s statements, which they believe have fueled confusion and unrest in Bibiani.

The collective displeasure stems from Nana Kodom’s self-proclamation as the chief of Bibiani, a position contested by some traditional rulers of the area.

According to them, Nana Kodom lacks the rightful authority to speak on behalf of Bibiani, as he has not been officially installed as a chief within the Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area.

The traditional leaders say the recognized chief with the traditional and legal mandate over Bibiani is Anarfi Abebio, the chief of Kyikyiwere and Krontihene of the Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Council.

Anarfi Abebio, addressing the media, highlighted a legal dispute initiated by Nana Ngoah Anyimah Kodom against him, which ultimately resulted in a court ruling in Anarfi Abebio’s favour, affirming his legitimacy as the rightful chief.

Moreover, Anarfi Abebio dismissed Nana Kodom’s claims regarding the history of Bibiani’s Independence Day celebrations.

Contrary to Nana Kodom’s assertions, the traditional leaders provided historical context, indicating that Independence Day celebrations in Bibiani predate 1996, as claimed by Nana Kodom.

They emphasized the significance of Bibiani’s role in Ghana’s independence, dating back to the Union Jack Flag era and the symbolic occupation of previously segregated areas by indigenous people on March 6, 1957.

Additionally, Anarfi Abebio condemned Nana Kodom’s alleged involvement in promoting hooliganism in Bibiani and neighbouring communities.

He attributed recent violent incidents, including fatalities, to Nana Kodom’s purported support of hooligans, particularly in resisting traditional rituals associated with a large-scale mining firm.

In conclusion, the traditional leaders cautioned Nana Kodom against speaking on behalf of Bibiani as its chief, stressing his lack of traditional and chieftaincy authority in the area.

They urged national security agencies and the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs to intervene and ensure peace in Bibiani by restraining Nana Ngoah Anyimah Kodom from further exacerbating tensions through unauthorized pronouncements.