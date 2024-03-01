Medeama SC has ended its run in the CAF Champions League group stage with a 3-0 loss against CR Belouizdad in Algeria.

At the Stade du 5 Juillet, the Ghana Premier League champions faced Belouizdad in their final group-stage match.

Although both teams were out of contention for the next round, the home side delivered a passionate performance for their fans.

Belouizdad took control of the game, avenging their previous 2-1 loss to Medeama. Midfielder Abdelraouf Benguit scored in the 27th minute, followed by Cameroonian forward Leonel Wamba extending the lead. Gambian attacker Lamin Jallow secured the win with the third goal.

Meanwhile, in the other game, Al Ahly secured a 1-0 victory over Young Africans, with both teams progressing to the quarter-finals.

Unfortunately, Medeama’s journey in the CAF Champions League came to an end along with Belouizdad’s.

Medeama SC will now shift their focus to the ongoing 23/24 Ghana Premier League season.