José Peseiro, the head coach of the Nigerian national team, the Super Eagles, has left his role following the expiration of his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

In a statement released on X, the Portuguese coach expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, stating, “Yesterday, we concluded our contract with the NFF. It was a pride and honour to coach the Super Eagles. It has been 22 months of immense dedication, sacrifice, emotion, and enormous enthusiasm. We feel a sense of fulfilment.”

Peseiro’s initial contract with the NFF ended just before the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

He agreed on an extension until the end of the tournament after reducing his salary from $70,000 to $50,000.

Despite leading Nigeria to the AFCON final, where they lost 2-1 to the host nation Ivory Coast, both parties decided to part ways.

Peseiro thanked the NFF and expressed his gratitude to those who made his tenure memorable, including Sir Amaju Pinnick, President Ibrahim Gusau, General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi, Secretary Dayo Enebi, and all the staff and players.

“We would like to express our gratitude to Sir Amaju Pinnick (the president who signed us), President Ibrahim Gusau, General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi, Secretary Dayo Enebi, the NFF, all the Staff, and especially all the PLAYERS, with whom leading has been a great pleasure.

“Guys, we are thankful; it has been a privilege to be part of this family. We will miss you, but we will always be there for you, no matter where you are. A big hug to all of you.”