The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama, has defended his outfit’s decision to disconnect electricity supply to Parliament.

According to him, the legislature owes the power supply company a whooping GH¢23 million and no effort has been made to pay.

This disconnection happened the debate on the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on February 29, 2024.

ECG came under attack for disrupting government business with the disconnection.

Parliament has also claimed it does not owe the power company.

According to the Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, the Deputy Clerk of the Corporate and Financial Management Services Division in Parliament, all necessary payments to the power distributor have been made.

But Mr. Dubik stated in an interview on Starr FM that, the disconnection is to send a signal to Parliament to pay the outstanding debt.

