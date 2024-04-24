The spokesperson for the Energy Minister, Kofi Abrefa Afena, has dismissed calls by the Executive Director of the Institute of Energy Security (IES), Nana Amoasi, for Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh to be removed due to the challenges in the power sector.

He described the call as one “borne out of ignorance”.

According to Mr Abrefa Afena, it is false for the IES boss to say that the Minister is out of touch with reality.

“Dr Prempeh is not someone who talks too much but he believes in results. Nana Amoasi has no idea of the sleepless nights the Minister endures with the aim of addressing the current challenges,” he said.

Mr Abrefa Afena posited that the current power challenges are being resolved “and soon the results will be visible for all to see”.

He stated that the matter needs swift intervention adding, “but I struggle to appreciate the logic in Amoasi’s position of removing the minister.”

He queried: “When Kwabena Donkor resigned over the pervasive dumsor under John Mahama, did it necessarily solve the matter?”

“Amoasi should get serious. It is all about solutions. Dr. Prempeh continues to work with the technical people to find amicable solutions,” he added.

The spokesperson reiterated the Minister’s appeal for patience as stakeholders continue to work assiduously to solve the challenges.

Meanwhile, pressure continues to mount on the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to publish a timetable for the current power crisis.

Although several communities continue to experience power fluctuations, the ECG says there will be no need to do so.

READ ALSO: