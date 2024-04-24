Megan Thee Stallion’s former cameraman is suing the rap superstar for allegedly creating a hostile work environment, claiming she forced him to witness her having sex and other scandalous claims.

Emilio Garcia claims in the complaint – filed in Los Angeles Tuesday and obtained by Page Six – that Megan, 29, had sexual relations with an unidentified woman while riding in an SUV during a tour stop in Ibiza, Spain, in June 2022.

The personal videographer, who had worked with the “WAP” rapper since 2018, allegedly witnessed the incident as he claims he was in the car at the time.

“Don’t ever discuss what you saw,” Megan allegedly told Garcia the next day, per the suit.

The cameraman told NBC News of the alleged incident, “I felt uncomfortable. I was kind of frozen, and I was shocked. At kind of just the overall audacity to do this right, right beside me.”

Garcia also claims in the complaint that Megan berated him during that same trip to Spain with comments like “fat bitch,” “spit your food out” and “you don’t need to be eating.”

“To hear someone who advocates about loving your body tell me these things, I felt degraded,” he told NBC News of the remarks the “Savage” rapper, whose real name is Megan Pete, allegedly made.

Garcia claims Megan then altered his pay from a monthly rate of $4,000 to a “pay-per-task” system after the trip, resulting in him earning “significantly less.” He allegedly also “noticed a change in how he was treated and saw a decrease in the number of bookings he received,” per the lawsuit.

Garcia claims he suffered damages as a result of what he allegedly endured, including substantial losses in earnings totaling more than six figures in back pay, employment benefits, injuries, sickness, emotional distress, medical expenses and more.

“[He] endured a barrage of relentless sexual and fat-shaming comments plunging him into profound emotional distress,” according to the complaint, further claiming the videographer now struggles with “mounting anxiety, depression and physical distress stemming from the toxic work environment.”