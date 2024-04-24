The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has urged the general public to heed weather forecast data provided by the Ghana Meteorological Agency as the rainy season commences.

NADMO’s Head of Communications, George Ayisi Boateng, stressed the importance of having accurate weather information for safety during this time.

In an interview with Citi News, Mr. Ayisi Boateng said there is the need for the public to prioritize safety and take appropriate precautions now that the rains have started.

“We the citizens should also be ready to pay heed to the weather warnings from the Meteorological Agency. That is very important. They are saying it is going to be raining with stormy rainfall and others, so let’s be careful.

“Pay heed to them when we are going out. NADMO is going ahead to identify some places we call the safe havens, so people within flood-prone areas should get to know those places and know how to access those places when the rains are getting heavier and the floods rise.”

