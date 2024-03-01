Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) campaign team, Dan Botwe has said flagbearer of the Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has nothing to offer Ghanaians.

Having been Vice and President for eight years, he believes the NDC leader is bereft of ideas.

Mr. Botwe made the comment in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM monitored by Adomonline.com.

He said even after being elected NDC flagbearer in May 2023, Mr. Mahama is yet to come out with an innovative idea ahead of the December elections.

“I am not convinced that we have seen anything innovative from the NDC or [John Dramani] Mahama. You have held power and were rejected, and you had eight years with a whole team to present something new and distinct to Ghanaians, and you are talking about a 24-hour economy?” he scoffed.

Given his track record, Mr. Botwe is convinced Ghanaians will retain the NPP and vote massively for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to be President.

ALSO READ:

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang retained as Mahama’s running mate