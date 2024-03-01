Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew has been named as Le Havre Player of the Month for February, following a string of impressive performances for the French side.

Despite a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign in Ivory Coast, Ayew demonstrated his prowess on the field with a spectacular acrobatic goal against FC Lorient, which was honoured as the French Ligue 1’s best goal of the month.

The 33-year-old also scored a notable header in the French Cup, ending the month with a total of three goals across various competitions.

Having made 10 appearances, Ayew has cemented himself as a fan favourite and remains one of the league’s premier attackers.

His contributions have played a significant role in Le Havre’s success, and fans eagerly await his continued performance in the upcoming months.

On March 3, when Le Havre takes on Brest, Ayew will be aiming to secure a spot in the starting lineup. With his current form, he is poised to be a pivotal figure in the club’s pursuit of further success.

