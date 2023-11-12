Black Stars striker, Andre Ayew has completed a move to French side Le Havre as a free agent for the rest of the 2023/24 season.

The 33-year-old has been unattached since July after leaving Premier League side, Nottingham Forest after making 13 appearances.

💬 André Ayew a un message pour la #TeamHAC ! pic.twitter.com/Hd3zUQtauv — Havre Athletic Club ⚽️ (@HAC_Foot) November 11, 2023

The U-20 World Cup winner was presented to the Stade Oceane crowd ahead of Le Havre’s match against AS Monaco.

Andre made the return to France after leaving Olympique Marseille in 2015 to join Swansea City.

He is expected to add his wide range of experience to the team at Le Havre who currently sit sixth on the Ligue 1 table after 12 games played.

𝐀𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐞́ 𝐀𝐲𝐞𝐰, 𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐯𝐞𝐚𝐮 𝐂𝐢𝐞𝐥&𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 ! ✨



A la recherche d’un nouveau challenge, André Ayew a donc choisi de rejoindre les Ciel&Marine pour retrouver la @Ligue1UberEats… pic.twitter.com/avQBKmONMV — Havre Athletic Club ⚽️ (@HAC_Foot) November 11, 2023

Ayew spent time in England before returning to France, playing for West Ham United, Swansea City, and most recently Nottingham Forest.

Between stints in the Premier League, the veteran attacking midfielder also played for Fenerbache in Turkey and Al Sadd in Qatar.

Ayew was recently named in Ghana’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros this month.