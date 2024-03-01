On February 29th, during a stakeholder engagement session, Health CS Nakhumicha S. Wafula endorsed the Social Health Insurance (SHI) Regulations, emphasizing their pivotal role in advancing Universal Health Coverage (UHC) across Kenya.

Nakhumicha stressed the critical importance of these regulations in ensuring that quality and affordable healthcare services are accessible to all citizens.

She urged Members of Parliament to swiftly approve the regulations, citing their proposed enhancements in deductions and mandatory contributions to the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

Additionally, Nakhumicha highlighted the inclusive nature of the proposed healthcare package, expressing confidence that it would alleviate the financial burden of medical bills for all citizens, regardless of their social status.

