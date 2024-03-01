Ghanaian musician, WanLov Da Kubolor one part of the FOKN Bois duo, is challenging the dominant narrative that LGBTQ agenda is being perpetuated by some powerful countries.

Disagreeing with the notion that Western nations are imposing the LGBTQ agenda on Ghanaians, he argued that such claims lacked merit.

Speaking in a recent interview on Angel FM, he countered the prevailing belief, suggesting that Ghana’s resistance and hatred for homosexuality arise from misinformation than a genuine understanding of the LGBTQ community.

His reaction comes amidst the recent passing of the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, also known as the Anti-Gay Bill, by the Ghanaian Parliament on February 28, 2024

According to the ‘Human Being’ singer, portraying LGBTQ rights as foreign interference is inaccurate.

He highlighted that even in the United States, where same-sex marriage is legal in some states, it remains a contentious issue in other states.

“No country is pushing the LGBTQ agenda onto Ghana. Even in America, it’s not universally legalized; only certain states have done so, while others are still considering it.

“In Europe, where it’s legal, there haven’t been reports of violence among same-sex partners,” he stated.

