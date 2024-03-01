Nigerian gospel artiste, Moses Bliss and his Ghanaian-British spouse, Marie Wiseborn, has recently exchanged vows in a beautiful traditional ceremony held in Accra, Ghana.
The couple celebrated their union on Thursday, February 29 after signing in court.
Notable figures from the Nigerian entertainment scene, including comedienne Real Warri Pikin and fashion designer Veeky James graced the occasion.
Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn showcased various attire to represent Ghana and Nigerian culture.
Marie radiated elegance in a tasteful blue traditional gown adorned with pink accents, complemented by her natural hair, while Moses Bliss opted for a traditional Nigerian attire.
Below are some videos from the event
