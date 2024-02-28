Nigerian gospel musician, Moses Bliss has officially tied the knot with his beloved partner in a heartfelt civil wedding ceremony.

Sharing moments from the intimate event, Bliss expressed gratitude for reaching this milestone with his “personal gift from God, Marie Wiseborn.

The ceremony took place at the civil marriage registry, where the couple exchanged vows and sealed their union. Bliss serenaded his bride with a heartfelt song, marking the special occasion with music.

For the occasion, Bliss looked dapper in a classic black suit, while Wiseborn radiated elegance in a simple yet stunning white gown.

Embracing her natural beauty, Wiseborn opted for minimal makeup and showcased her gorgeous natural hair.

The photos shared by Bliss captured the joy and love shared between the newlyweds, marking the beginning of their journey together as husband and wife.

The couple expressed their gratitude to the Lord for guiding them this far and looked forward to the adventures ahead in their married life.

Watch video below: