Radisson Hotel Group (https://www.RadissonHotels.com) is targeting a 50% expansion of its West and Central African portfolio, consisting of 29 hotels and over 5,000 rooms in operation and under development, building on the success of its expansion strategy in 2023. Within the past 12 months, the Group signed five new hotels, adding over 1,000 rooms to the region’s portfolio.

These hotel signings included new market entries into The Gambia with Radisson Blu Beach Resort&Spa, Banjul and Radisson Hotel Benin City in Nigeria. In addition to the Radisson hotel in Benin City, the signing of Radisson Collection Hotel&Conference Center, Abuja; Radisson Blu Hotel, Abuja CBD and Radisson RED Lagos VI further strengthened the Group’s position as the market leaders in Nigeria, doubling the Group’s development pipeline in a year and expanding the portfolio in Nigeria to 12 hotels and over 1700 rooms.

Defining Radisson Hotel Group’s expansion strategy for West and Central Africa, Erwan Garnier, Senior Director, Development, Africa at Radisson Hotel Group said, “West and Central Africa has become increasingly important markets for our development across the continent. 2023 was a strong year for our expansion in the region and allowed us to further strengthen our leading position in Nigeria as well as enter a new market, The Gambia with our core brand Radisson Blu. It further demonstrates our ability to consistently deliver in key focus market while focusing on materializing the signing. Indeed 4 out 5 of the signings are already under active construction.”

Garnier added, “Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Cameroon, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) remain the six countries to develop this region with a clear strategy for city-wide growth in major African capitals, financial centers, and tourist destinations. In addition, we are focusing our efforts on large-scale expansion in eight proactive cities in West and Central Africa. These destinations are Abuja, Lagos, Accra, Abidjan, Dakar, Yaoundé, Douala, and Kinshasa. Our development strategy for West and Central Africa focuses on business hotels, resorts, serviced apartments, and mixed-use projects.”

In 2023, the Radisson Hotel Group maintained its expansion momentum in Africa with eight new hotel signings, adding more than 1,600 rooms to its already robust portfolio on the continent. With this progress, the Group is well on track to achieving its objective of reaching 150 hotels in Africa over the next five years, up from its current count of 100 hotels.

Furthermore, over the past three years, Radisson Hotel Group has emerged as the fastest-growing hotel group in Africa, with 20 hotel openings across the continent. This remarkable achievement has set a record for the Group in terms of the realization of its pipeline into openings and has resulted in an impressive 15 percent annual growth on its African portfolio.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Radisson Hotel Group.

Media Contacts:

Saadiyah Hendricks

Area Director PR&Social Media

Middle East, Africa and Mediterranean

saadiyah.hendricks@radissonhotels.com

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CONTACTS:

Erwan Garnier

Senior Director, Development, Africa

erwan.garnier@radissonhotels.com

Connect with Radisson Hotels on:

LinkedIn: https://apo-opa.info/3xoxlLd

Instagram: https://apo-opa.info/40Yykz4

Twitter: https://apo-opa.info/3YyivgX

Facebook: https://apo-opa.info/3JrvtXH

YouTube: https://apo-opa.info/3XxZrhu

About Radisson Hotel Group:

Radisson Hotel Group is an international hotel group, operating in EMEA and APAC with over 1,320 hotels in operation and under development in +90 countries. The international hotel group is rapidly expanding with a plan to significantly grow the portfolio. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson family of brands portfolio includes Radisson Collection, art’otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn&Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards (https://apo-opa.co/48eby8X) is Radisson Hotel Group’s loyalty program, which delivers an elevated experience that makes Every Moment Matter. As the most streamlined program in the sector, members enjoy exceptional advantages and can access their benefits from day one across a wide range of hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings (https://apo-opa.co/49xBHAD) provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely 100% Carbon Neutral.

At Radisson Hotel Group we care for people, communities and planet (https://apo-opa.co/3SC295s) and aim to be Net Zero by 2050 based on the approved near-term Science Based Targets. With unique solutions such as 100% carbon neutral Radisson Meetings, we make sustainable hotel stays easy. To facilitate sustainable travel choices, all our hotels are becoming verified on Hotel Sustainability Basics.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group’s portfolio are subject to health and safety requirements, ensuring we always care for our guests and team members. For more information, visit our corporate website (https://apo-opa.co/42k6te0).

For more information, visit our corporate website (https://apo-opa.co/42k6te0).