President Akufo-Addo has acknowledged that his administration faced challenges in managing the Ghanaian economy, resulting in significant hardships for the populace.

During his penultimate State of the Nation Address delivered in Parliament on Tuesday, February 27on Tuesday, February 27, the President stressed the importance of this acknowledgement in reinvigorating the Ghanaian spirit of resilience and determination to strive for a better future.

Despite past difficulties, President Akufo-Addo expressed optimism about Ghana’s current trajectory towards recovery.

He urged citizens to maintain confidence in the government and to support its policies aimed at alleviating the hardships experienced by all.

“Mr. Speaker, we stumbled, but we are rising again. We were bruised, but we are healing. We have recovered our footing. We have dusted ourselves off, and now we face tomorrow with confidence.

“Every day we pray and hope that adversity may spare our families, our communities and our dear nation.”

“But should we be confronted by misfortune; we must face it like people with a proud history who fight and do not flee. Yenim ko; yen nim adwane. That is the Ghanaian spirit. That is our armour and our shield. This is our ethos,” he said.

ALSO READ:

SONA 2024: Asiedu Nketia and Nana Konadu refuse to shake hands in Parliament [Watch]

BoG revises balance, transaction limits of MoMo wallets upwards

SONA 2024: I don’t drink alcohol – Akufo-Addo [Video]