Following President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s assertion of not having a preferred candidate in the NPP’s presidential primaries, Sylvester Tetteh, Member of Parliament for Bortianor Ngleshie-Amanfrom, expressed his satisfaction, highlighting that the ultimate decision of the party’s leadership would rest with the delegates.

“This is not the first time the president has made such a statement, so we are not surprised by his clarification,” Mr Tetteh said during an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, on Thursday.

Addressing rumours of the President’s stance being influenced by Alan Kyerematen’s camp, Mr Tetteh denied any such claims, affirming that Alan had already made it clear that he sought no endorsements from anyone.

He further emphasized that Alan Kyerematen’s camp was actively engaged in their grassroots campaign and encountered no issues in their efforts, affirming, “We fight our elections based on our merits and will not use anyone’s name for campaigning.”

Nana Akomea, a member of the Bawumia camp and Managing Director of the State Transport Company, echoed similar sentiments, expressing contentment with President Akufo-Addo’s statement.

He confirmed that their campaign proceeded without being influenced by the President’s words, stating, “What he said is alright, and we have no problems with it as we continue with our regular campaign activities.”

President Akufo-Addo emphasized during a meeting with party communicators at the Jubilee House in Accra that his vote would be cast for a candidate capable of unifying the party and securing victory in the upcoming presidential election, with the goal of defeating the perennial NDC Presidential Candidate, John Dramani Mahama.

The NPP’s presidential election appeared to be a closely contested race between Dr. Bawumia and former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen.

