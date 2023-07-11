

Flagbearer aspirant for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, says he is not intimidated by the “front-runners” in the upcoming primaries and believes he will win regardless of his seemingly less chances.

Speaking at his campaign launch on Tuesday, June 11, he indicated that the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen who are known to be leading the race are only there by default.

“Underdogs win all the time, it happens so don’t worry that I’m not seen as front runner, I’ve said this before and I want to repeat it, the two front-runners, they’re there by default.

“Bawumia is the Vice President, he’s number two so he’s aspiring to be number one, that’s normal. Alan Kyerematen has been number two electorally, for the last three elections, so he also aspires to be number one,” he said.

According to the Civil Engineer, Ghanaians deserve to know what the individual policies of these aspirants are and decide based on that.

On that score, he believes the initiatives he has laid down are solid enough to secure his victory.

“It’s important for Ghanaians to find out what their stands are on major issues in the country. I’ve laid out my programme and that’s why I’ve always challenged them to have a debate.

“Because Ghanaians deserve to know what we’re thinking, what our policy differences are and to defend our record in government.

“So I’m very confident, you can’t just say somebody is a front-runner because he’s there, no, what do they stand for? And it’s the duty of the media to ask them what they stand for, I’ve shown you the six plans of my new doll, that’s what I’m going to do,” he assured.

The NPP is few months away from conducting their primaries to elect a flagbearer who will lead the party in the 2024 national elections and Mr Agyepong is optimistic about winning this race.

Other aspirants are Dr Mahmudu Bawumia, Joe Ghartey, Alan Kyerematen, Boakye Agyarko, Dr Konadu Apraku, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Kwadwo Poku, Kennedy Agyapong and former MP Francis Addai Nimo.