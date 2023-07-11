Former Karela United coach, Bismark Kobby-Mensah, has been named as the new head coach of Bechem United ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The young and enterprising gaffer has signed a two-year deal with the Hunters until 2025.

Mr Kobby-Mensah replaces Kasim Mingle who has left the 2016 MTN FA Cup champions to debutant side, Nations FC.

The 39-year-old spent last season with Great Olympics and led them to safety after Yaw Preko was shown the exit midway through the 2022/23 Premier League season.

However, Kobby-Mensah, who is a former Black Galaxies assistant coach, left the club following the conclusion of the season.

In the past, he has served as a coach for FC Samartex 1996, Sekondi Hasaacas FC, and Nzema Kotoko.

Meanwhile, the fixtures for the upcoming season are expected to be released this month with the season expected to get underway in September.

Mr Kobby-Mensah is expected to lead the side to fight for the Premier League title next season.