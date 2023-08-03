The Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice has furnished legal advice to the police regarding the theft case involving former sanitation minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

Following the initial hearing on July 20, the police sought guidance from the A-G’s office on how to proceed with the case.

Deputy A-G Alfred Tuah-Yeboah meticulously reviewed the events leading to the alleged theft of money, as reported by the complainants, former minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah, and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffuor.

In a comprehensive nine-page advisory, the A-G analysed the police docket and the charges laid against the five accused individuals.

The advice underscored the necessity for further investigations into the precise amount of money involved and suggested the possibility of dropping or amending some charges against certain accused persons.

For one of the accused, the A-G recommended dismissing all charges.

From the advisory document, several new revelations surfaced:

a. The case of theft was initially reported at Tesano in October 2022, but there is no record of any arrests made at the station.

b. Cecilia Dapaah formally reported the case in July 2023, nearly ten months after the first arrest.

c. Cecilia Dapaah did not disclose the owners of two sets of missing money – US$200,000 and 300,000 euros.

d. The two former house helps accused of the theft are denying any involvement in stealing US$800,000.

e. Cecilia Dapaah claims that the stolen 300,000 cedis were donations intended for her mother’s funeral.

The A-G’s advice has shed light on crucial aspects of the case, prompting further investigation and considerations regarding the charges against the accused individuals. As the legal process unfolds, authorities will continue their efforts to bring clarity and justice to this complex theft case.

Below is the 9-page advice as given by the A-G’s Department: