Stephen Appiah has opened up on his decision not to attend Black Stars Management Committee meetings.

The 42-year-old was appointed a member of the reconstituted Management Committee of the Black Stars in February 2022, after the team’s horrendous showing in Cameroon during the AFCON.

However, Appiah’s appointment is only on paper as he has refused to attend meetings.

According to the former Black Stars captain, his appointment was not properly done.

“I have never showed up [ for management meetings],” Appiah, who led the Black Stars to qualify for its World Cup appearance in Germany in 2006, told Joy Prime.

“I have my own reasons. It is not because of anything, but I have my reasons. Everybody knows that when it comes to… but who am I to say no if I’m given an opportunity to serve? I can’t say no, I won’t do it. I will do it, but it is how we go about things.

“People think myself and Kurt, we have issues. We are very cool. People think that there are some fracas between Kurt and I. No, there is no bad blood between us, but we are very cool, and we even share ideas.

“But I think… You see, I’m one person who always wants things to be done in the right way, that’s it, and I didn’t get it right the way I wanted it.”

Though he feels his engagement could have been better, he revealed he has spoken to the authorities and expressed his grievances.

“We have spoken, and whoever is supposed to know knows. It’s not only about Stephen, I think people should be treated in the right way. I think when they are giving people appointments, they have to do it in the right way,” he advised.

Stephen Appiah also featured at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The reconstituted Black Stars management committee is led by GFA Vice President, Mark Addo.

