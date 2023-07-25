A former Black Stars skipper, Stephen Appiah, has called on Ghanaians to have patience for Chris Hughton to build a formidable side.

The former Premier League manager replaced Otto Addo on a 21-month deal following his resignation.

The 64-year-old has played three games as Black Stars coach winning one and drawing two all in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

However, some Executive Council members of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) recently expressed their disappointment in the team’s performance.

Appiah, who captained the Black Stars to qualify for its maiden appearance at the World Cup, believes Hughton will need patience and the right attitude to build a good team.

“We are in a country where we don’t have patience…We have to know that any coach you bring comes with a different style of play so the players never get used to a particular play,” he told Joy Sports.

“That is why maybe we are not getting what we want to see [with Chris].

“Today’s football is not all about what we see on the pitch. The force is about the people on the bench – the technical staff. That is why more teams in Europe have more technical staff than the [playing body],” he added.

“At the end of the day, all this is money. Do we have the money to do that? No.”

Hughton is now expected to get a good result for the team in their next game against Central African Republic (CAR), as they aim to make it to the 2023 AFCON to be held in Ivory Coast next year.

He is also expected to be in charge of the team when they commence their 2026 World Cup qualifiers in November.

