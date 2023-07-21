Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Fred Pappoe, has cautioned Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton to invite qualifiers for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The four-time African champions have been housed in Group I alongside Madagascar, Chad, Comoros, Mali and the Central African Republic.

According to Pappoe, Ghana’s best chance of topping Group I and qualifying for the World Cup if the right players are invited.

“I will say we can qualify; it is not because of who we are going to play because now the game in Africa has levelled up. Sometimes we Ghanaians don’t see it like that and accept it like that. To me, the best way that our chances to qualify will be brighter is to prepare well within FIFA rules,” he told Accra-based Peace FM.

He also highlighted the challenges in organising long camps for the team, given the busy schedules of the players in their respective European clubs.

“The boys will be going back to their teams, so the preparation players won’t be available for you. The players will also be released 4 or 5 days before a match,” he added.

Pappoe stressed the need to call up the best players who are actively playing in their respective clubs, as there won’t be much time for extensive training. He emphasised the importance of the team’s cohesion and urged the selection of the best talents available for a successful qualification campaign.

The 2026 global showpiece will be co-hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

